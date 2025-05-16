Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Softball in the Tucson Regional
TUCSON, Ariz. – The No. 17 Ole Miss softball program is set to begin action at the 2025 NCAA Tournament, competing at the Tucson Regional from May 16 to May 18.
The Rebels (37-17, 11-13 SEC) open as the No. 2 seed in Arizona's regional and will face No. 23 Grand Canyon (46-6, 21-2 WAC) on Friday at 9 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
On Saturday, the Rebels will face either the No. 13 national seed and 12th-ranked Arizona or Santa Clara at a to-be-determined time.
Ole Miss enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Tucson Regional, joining top-seeded Arizona, Grand Canyon and Santa Clara, respectively.
Ole Miss is 17-17 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and are making their ninth consecutive appearance and seeking their first Super Regional since 2019.
TOURNAMENT TIME
Ole Miss enters the NCAA Tournament for the ninth consecutive season and fifth consecutive under head coach Jamie Trachsel, holding an all-time record of 17-17 overall.
The Rebels are seeking their first regional title since 2019 and the third in program history, after also winning in 2017. Both of the program's regional titles came in Oxford. The Rebels are 17-13 all-time regional games, winning at least once in seven of eight previous regionals.
Ole Miss makes the lengthy trip to Tucson, Arizona as the No. 2 seed, traveling 1,487 miles. That marks the second longest trip for a two-seed to a one-seed in this tournament, behind only California's trip to Oklahoma (1,635 miles).
FAMILIAR FOES
Despite just seven combined games against all three other programs in the Tucson Regional, the Rebels have a vast NCAA Tournament history against them.
Ole Miss is making its third appearance in Tucson in their nine NCAA Tournaments in program history, competing in the 2019 Super Regional and the 2021 Tucson Regional, over which they played four games against host Arizona.
Additionally, the Rebels' lone meeting against Grand Canyon came in the 2022 Los Angeles Regional, with the Rebels coming out on top, 9-5.
AMONG THE SEC'S BEST
Ole Miss made history following the conclusion of the regular season as three players took home All-SEC selections.
Leading the charge was outfielder Jaden Pone, who thanks to winning the SEC batting title (conference play only) with a .427 batting average, took home All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team honors in left field.
Pone became just the second Rebel in program history to earn a first team honor, joining two-time winner Kylan Becker.
Additionally, she became the first All-Defensive Team honoree since Tate Whitley in 2023 and the fourth in program history since its inception.
Joining Pone as first-time honorees were Lexie Brady and Persy Llamas, who each took home All-SEC Second Team honors. Llamas becomes the first Rebel freshman to earn All-SEC First or Second Team honors since Amanda Fine in the program's first year of 1997.
As a unit, the Rebels had three players tabbed to the first or second team, which marks the most honorees in program history.
SETTING THE MARK
The Rebels have jumped back into the national spotlight this season behind a historic campaign, as the team has already broken a number offensive program records.
Ole Miss has already set three offensive single-season highs, with 52 home runs, beating 2023's old record of 49. Additionally, the Rebels have beaten the old program high in RBI with 287 on the season, passing 2022's (286).
The Rebels also have moved past the all-time total bases record of 677 in 2017 with 683 and counting this season. Further records are still in play including:
Single-Season Doubles: 84 (2022) - Currently: 77
Single-Season Batting Average: .309 (2015) - Currently .306
Single-Season Runs Scored: 318 (2017) - Currently: 315
The Rebels are also close to the program record for strikeouts in the circle, with 345. The program record in 360 (2019).
BRADY BOMBS
Perhaps the most critical bat for the Rebels is the veteran Lexie Brady, who brings a powerful bat to the middle of the lineup.
Brady launched 13 home runs and 35 RBI in her breakout junior campaign and has surged to even new heights in 2025.
The power surge has continued for Brady, who is hitting .321 with a career-high 15 home runs and 45 RBI.
After starting the season 0-11 at Florida Atlantic, Brady has surged to a .350 batting average in the 44 games since and has 14 home runs in her last 41 games.
Brady continues to pound the ball at the plate and has at least one extra-base hit in 18 of her last 40 games played.
Her 15 home runs are the most by any Rebel since 2003 and match the single-season record set by DeDe Justice in 2003. Brady also made added history with 6 RBI in game one against No. 23 Georgia, matching the Ole Miss single game record.
ALL EYES ON ALIYAH
Two-way star Aliyah Binford joins the Rebels for her final season of eligibility after a standout career in the circle and at the plate at Baylor and has generated talk since arriving in Oxford.
Binford is hitting .316 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 46 RBI and slugging .561, while also holding an 9-3 record and 3.45 ERA through 22 appearances in the circle.
Her efforts in the circle have caught national attention and placed her in the Ole Miss record books after being named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Mar. 3.
Binford delivered back-to-back complete games that week, beginning with a one-hitter against Nicholls and ending the week with the program's first solo no-hitter since 2014 in a win over Murray State.
A STAR IS BORN
Freshman Miali Guachino has burst onto the scene as one of the top freshman pitchers in the nation.
The Pala, Calif., native has wasted little time in becoming a star, as she broke the Rebels single-game strikeout record with 19 at Southern Miss, shattering the old record of 15. She followed that up with her first collegiate no-hitter against Samford and SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors on Mar. 18.
Guachino enters the NCAA Tournament at 15-10 with a 3.31 ERA (137.2 IP) and has struck out 168 batters, which is fourth in the SEC and ranks 29th in the nation. Guachino has tallied 11 complete games, six solo shutouts and has four performances with 10 or more strikeouts.
FRESHMAN SENSATION
Persy Llamas has been a revelation in her first season in Oxford, from the moment she stepped on a field.
From her very first collegiate at-bat, where she hit a pinch hit three-run home run to take the lead in a 3-2 win over No. 25 Clemson to a three-run blast to power the Rebels past No. 4 Florida in the SEC Tournament, Llamas now leads the Rebels in total RBI (48) and has proven to be a highly capable batter at first base.
In fact, her 48 RBI already rank second on the Rebels all-time single season chart and are the most by a Rebel freshman in program history.
Clutch play from Llamas has continued in SEC play, as the freshman hit a go-ahead, solo home run to power the Rebels past Missouri in game two and clinch the series. As a result, Llamas was named the SEC's Co-Freshman of the Week on Apr. 1.
Llamas opened her collegiate career with 81 at-bats without a strikeout, good for the most by a Rebel since Hailey Lunderman in 2016 and remains one of the most difficult to strikeout in the nation.
MACK ATTACK
Freshman infielder Mackenzie Pickens recorded a breakout performance en route to SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Feb. 24.
Pickens hit .600 over four games at the Rocket City Softball Showcase, tallying a home run, a double, six RBI and two stolen bases.
The Flowery Branch, Ga., native has adjusted to the college game quickly, hitting .329 with seven home runs and 33 RBI, while becoming the first SEC Freshman of the Week from Ole Miss since Blaise Biringer in 2021.
Her biggest moment yet came during the second round of the SEC Tournament, when she blasted a three-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to take down No. 4 Florida and advance to the quarterfinal.
SCOUTING GRAND CANYON
Following another dominant campaign as WAC champions, the Lopes enter play at 46-6, having only lost two conference games. Fresh off a contract extension, head coach Shanon Hays has turned the Lopes into a west coast power, having spent time in the top-25 for much of the season.
The Lopes are led by WAC Player of the Year Savannah Kirk and WAC Pitcher of the Year Meghan Golden. Kirk is hitting a blistering .505 with 31 RBI and 47 stolen bases, while Golden is 14-0 with a 0.92 ERA (91.1 IP). Jada Cooper and Emily Gonzalez each are hitting over .375 with 12 and 11 home runs, respectively.
The Lopes have only lost games to Wichita State, No. 20 Oregon, No. 3 Florida, No. 10 Arizona and Tarleton State (twice).
