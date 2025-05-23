Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Softball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 17 Ole Miss softball program returns to action in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, competing in the Fayetteville Super Regional against No. 4 Arkansas.
The Rebels (40-18, 11-13 SEC) open their third Super Regional in program history on Friday at 11:10 a.m. CT against host Razorbacks (43-12, 14-10 SEC).
Game two is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. CT, with a potential tiebreaking game three set for Sunday.
TOURNAMENT TIME
Ole Miss enters the Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history in their ninth consecutive NCAA appearance and fifth consecutive under head coach Jamie Trachsel, holding an all-time record of 20-18 overall.
The Rebels are seeking their first ever Super Regional win and title and trip to the Women's College World Series.
Both of the program's regional titles came in Oxford. The Rebels are 0-4 all-time super regional games with their last appearance coming in 2019.
Ole Miss is one of four unseeded teams remaining in the field, joining Georgia, Liberty and Nebraska.
Know the Rebels: Ole Miss Looking to Stay Hot
Ole Miss made history following the conclusion of the regular season as three players took home All-SEC selections.
Leading the charge was outfielder Jaden Pone, who thanks to winning the SEC batting title (conference play only) with a .427 batting average, took home All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team honors in left field.
Pone became just the second Rebel in program history to earn a first team honor, joining two-time winner Kylan Becker.
Additionally, she became the first All-Defensive Team honoree since Tate Whitley in 2023 and the fourth in program history since its inception.
Joining Pone as first-time honorees were Lexie Brady and Persy Llamas, who each took home All-SEC Second Team honors.
Llamas becomes the first Rebel freshman to earn All-SEC First or Second Team honors since Amanda Fine in the program's first year of 1997.
As a unit, the Rebels had three players tabbed to the first or second team, which marks the most honorees in program history.
SCOUTING ARKANSAS
Fresh off a strong regional victory in which they took down Saint Louis and Oklahoma State (twice), the Arkansas Razorbacks seek their first ever appearance in the Women's College World Series.
Head coach Courtney Deifel has led Arkansas to a 43-12 record, recording several big victories.
Leading the way for Deifel is Softball America's Player of the Year, Bri Ellis, who is having a monster season, hitting .457 with 26 home runs and 72 RBI, while also drawing 64 walks.
Ellis has run away with most major records at Arkansas and leads the nation in on base percentage and slugging percentage.
Ellis is not the only threat in the lineup, as the Razorbacks hit .327 as a unit. Courtney Day is hitting .319 with 16 home runs and 65 RBI, while freshman Ella McDowell has been a revelation, hitting .360 with 18 extra-base hits and 52 RBI.
Robyn Herron remains the biggest weapon for Arkansas in their rotation, going 18-6 with a 2.57 ERA (138.2 IP) and 155 strikeouts.
She is aided by the strong play of Payton Burnham, who is 15-2 with a 2.56 ERA (106.2 IP) and 83 strikeouts. Cam Harrison and Reis Beuerlein are the two main choices out of the bullpen.
Deifel and the Razorbacks are in a Super Regional for the first time since 2022 and the third Super Regional in her tenure.
She's been a strong defensive coach, as the Razorbacks lead the nation in fielding percentage.
