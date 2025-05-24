Alabama Crimson Tide Football Commit Set to Officially Visit Ole Miss Rebels
Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter four-star offensive lineman Chris Booker remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Booker, a Top-25 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has continued his rise as a coveted recruit during his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from multiple SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators, among several others.
But Booker elected to go public a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide in February after revealing a decision.
The pledge to Kalen DeBoer and Co. hasn't stopped top programs in America from reaching out to Booker during his process.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extended a scholarship to Booker on just weeks.
Now, the Rebels will get Booker over to Oxford for an official visit this summer where he'll take a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State from June 17-19, according to 247Sports.
It's a critical visit for the Ole Miss program as they look to reconstruct the offensive line for the future.
With the busy summer months ahead, Kiffin and Co. will keep tabs on the talented offensive lineman out of the Peach State as his recruitment ramps up.
But he's one of multiple offensive linemen the program is keeping tabs on.
One Name to Know: Kamari Blair
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have their sights set on Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair as a priority in the 2026 cycle.
Blair, the No. 22 rated offensive tackle in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sought-after prospect by multiple programs.
That includes Kiffin and Co. as his recruiting process ramps up heading into the summer months.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has received significant SEC interest with a myriad of programs set to battle it out for his services down the stretch.
Now, Blair has revealed his six finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles and Wisconsin Badgers.
It's a list consisting of multiple heavy-hitters as the Rebels look to position themselves as the offseason continues.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.