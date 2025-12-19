Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs See National Title Odds Shift

The College Football Playoff first-round matchups are set to open on Friday night with the Oklahoma Sooners hosting Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Norman.

In what will be an unprecedented first-round in this year's 12-team bracket, the field will consist of two Group of Five programs with the James Madison Dukes and Tulane Green Wave cracking the list.

For Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will make its debut in the College Football Playoff with the Green Wave heading to Oxford for Saturday's matchup.

“We’re going to be locked in,” Golding said this week. “We’ve got to be focused. Turnovers are going to be critical. We neutralized that last time, but there were three critical fourth-down stops in that game that kind of swung the momentum of the game.

"Their two losses, they’re minus-eight in possessions gained. They do an unbelievable job of taking the football away.”

Now, with Round 1 set to kickoff on Friday night followed by the remaining first-round matchups, the National Championship odds have shifted once again.

Where did the Ole Miss Rebels land? How far did Oklahoma and Georgia move?

The National Championship Odds:

*Note: Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook*

- Ohio State Buckeyes: +200

- Indiana Hoosiers: +310

- Georgia Bulldogs: +550

- Oregon Ducks: +750

- Texas Tech Red Raiders: +850

- Texas A&M Aggies: +2000

- Ole Miss Rebels: +2200

- Miami Hurricanes: +2500

- Alabama Crimson Tide: +3000

- Oklahoma Sooners: +4500

- Tulane Green Wave: +75000

- James Madison Dukes: +75000

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

