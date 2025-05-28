Alabama Crimson Tide Linebacker Target Set to Officially Visit Ole Miss Football
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis will take an official visit to Ole Miss this summer as his recruitment process blossoms heading into his senior campaign.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Now, after an impressive junior season, college programs are salivating at the potential the talented second-level defender attains.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but according to Rivals, it's Ole Miss and Alabama that sit at the top as it currently stands.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
The coveted linebacker will officially visit the Auburn Tigers this weekend and he'll also check in with the Alabama Crimson Tide on June 20 to round out his summer trips.
But the Ole Miss Rebels have now landed an official visit with Davis where he'll be in Oxford during the weekend of June 6, according to On3 Sports.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a Top-250 prospect in America and a Top-20 linebacker with a myriad of programs heavily invested in the talented defender.
Kiffin and Co. will continue looking to bolster the second level of the defense this offseason with the program already holding a commitment from the nation's No. 1 linebacker, Izayia Williams.
The Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in early May to jumpstart a heater for the program.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
Then, he made the move to join Kiffin's 2026 Recruiting Class where he quickly becomes the top-ranked pledge in the class for Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last month for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Then, one week later, Williams revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
Williams took part in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this year with national scouts beginning to take a closer look at the talented Florida defender.
“Izayia Williams jumped on our radar from the start of practice. He was one of the most physically impressive linebackers in attendance," On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
"Williams started off a little slow during practice but was one of the best linebackers in the game, tallying seven tackles. He has quite the future ahead of him if the game was any indication."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.