Ole Miss Football Emerges as Competition for No. 1 RB in Louisiana, LSU Tigers Target

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt for the fast-rising recruit.

Martin checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with programs from coast-to-coast battling for the prized offensive weapon's commitment amid a meteoric rise.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson has developed a relationship with Martin over the years after recruiting him during his time with the LSU Tigers as a priority target.

Now, he's turning up the heat for the Louisiana native that has skyrocketed to the state's No. 1 running back after joining the Ole Miss staff in December.

Across Martin's sophomore campaign in 2024, he ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

The dynamic running back ran for 1,310 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns as a junior in the Bayou State.

Trey Martin was a riser among the running backs in the updated 2027 Rivals300. Gliding gait with vision and change of direction. Rushed for 1,310 yards (11.4 YPC), 26 TD as a junior. Industry Comparison: https://t.co/oim1p6s9IN pic.twitter.com/OLqVUFse60 — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) March 2, 2026

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in," Rivals wrote.

"In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

The Louisiana standout has locked in an official visit with the LSU Tigers where he will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 18-20 with an official visit to see Alabama also on the docket for the summer.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will continue swinging for the fences in pursuit of Martin with new running backs coach Frank Wilson paving the way in search of an official visit for the summer.

