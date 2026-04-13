Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted to Beat Out Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers for Top DL

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remaining top contenders in his process.

Turner has surged up the recruiting rankings this offseason where the Magnolia State native now checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the hometown Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, across his time on the high school scene.

But contenders are emerging for the coveted defensive weapon that has evaluators salivating at his potential ahead of his senior campaign in 2026.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Courtesy of Mitchell Turner via X.

The No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America is coming off of a 13-game junior season with 103 tackles, 41 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 1 FF, and 1 FR.

Now, there are contenders to watch with the Alabama Crimson Tide rising to the top after 247Sports' Brett Greenberg locked in a prediction for the SEC program to win out for Turner.

Greenberg placed a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Tide - but it won't slow down Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels' pursuit amid a pivotal offseason for the program.

Golding and Co. will look to get Turner back to campus this offseason on a multi-day stay after the coaching staff hosted him on an unofficial visit this offseason.

All eyes remain on the top-ranked defender in Mississippi with the hometown Rebels looking to make a splash and gain traction heading into the summer months.

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