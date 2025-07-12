Can Ole Miss Football Battle Back to Flip a Missouri Tigers Quarterback Commit?
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar has cruised up the recruiting rankings this offseason following a standout junior campaign in 2024.
Sidwar, who's received significant interest from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels during his recruitment process, reopened his recruitment process last fall after backing off of a commitment to Rutgers.
From there, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder took three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels, Syracuse Orange and Missouri Tigers each getting one of their own.
He's seen his recruiting ranking skyrocket to a Top-25 quarterback in America with multiple schools in the mix, but he took his name off the market last month.
Following a busy spring, the four-star quarterback revealed a commitment to the Missouri Tigers after a rigorous recruitment process.
“Mizzou is a place that I feel like can develop me on and off the field and I get to compete with and against some of the best football players in the country," Sidwar told Rivals.
“It was one of the best visits I’ve been on,” Sidwar said of his time in Columbia. “Coach Kirby Moore and I see offense very similar. We run many of their plays the same and the same plays at my high school so I’m very familiar with how they want quarterbacks to read certain defenses.
“They’ve emphasized I’m a priority for them and treated me like one on the visit.”
The opportunity to play in the SEC stood out with the culture of Missouri pushing the program over the finish line.
“I get to play and compete in the SEC,” Sidwar said. “I feel like they have a great culture and are dedicated to trying win. I think they can maximize my potential on and off the field.
“I like the college town feel and it felt like home.”
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, Sidwar has become a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Sidwar had Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he would be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
But Ole Miss isn't done just yet in their pursuit of Sidwar after going in-home for a visit during the spring following his pledge to the Missouri program.
The Ole Miss Rebels staff his the road to Pennsylvania to visit with Sidwar for an in-home visit as they continued their pursuit during the spring.
Could the Rebels keep in pursuit of the talented signal-caller this fall? Time will tell.
The Rebels currently hold a commitment from fast-rising quarterback Rees Wise as the lone signal-caller pledge in the 2026 cycle.
The Ole Miss Quarterback Pledge: Rees Wise
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last month after a rigorous recruiting process.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Texas native comes in as a Top-50 signal-caller in America with Ole Miss sticking out early in his process.
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, last month's visit to Oxford was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump in his process.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
