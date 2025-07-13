Can Ole Miss Football Gain Momentum for the No. 1 Wide Receiver in America?
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is one of the hottest names in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping tabs on the LSU Tigers commit.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, revealed a pledge to Brian Kelly's program in March, but it hasn't stopped SEC schools from remaining in touch.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Keys took official visits to the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers during the summer with the Rebels unable to secure one.
But the program now has one in its pocket heading into a critical fall stretch in Keys' process.
What are the chances Keys remains loyal to his pledge to the LSU Tigers? Is there a school to monitor?
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Rivals' Chad Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
Ole Miss will remain a program that keeps tabs on the top-ranked wideout with the hometown school in contact.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has become one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting trail for good reason following a dominant junior campaign in the Magnolia State.
The No. 1 wideout led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
As it currently stands, Keys remains pledged to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, but will be a player to monitor until National Signing Day in December,
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
