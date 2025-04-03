Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Named a Finalist for Priority Transfer Target
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have been hard at work on the recruiting trail this offseason in pursuit of the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With almost the entire starting lineup from this past season graduating, attention has shifted towards replenishing the roster under Beard and Co. during the portal window.
Now, after remaining in contact with a myriaf of top talents, the Rebels are staying in the mix for one of the top available guards.
North Dakota State transfer Jacari White named Ole Miss as a finalist for his new home, according to multiple reports.
White is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal, and is a top target for the Rebels. Other finalists for White include Houston, Virginia Tech, Texas, and West Virginia.
The senior guard from Orlando (Fla.) is listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. White was an unranked prospect coming out of Olympia High School, and played at State College of Florida from 2021-2022, before joining the Bison during the 2022 offseason, and has been in Fargo ever since.
White has seen consistent minutes for the Bison, earning a starting spot this past season, where he averaged 17.1 points per game, while shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from three-point rang.
He helped lead the Bison to a 20-11 record and Summit League Conference Tournament Quarterfinals appearance.
White is the definition of a combo-guard. He can shoot the ball efficiently, as well as score inside both the paint and the permitter with ease.
The talented scorer boasts impressive strength for someone his size, easily maneuvering and powering his way through inside the arc.
White is not afraid of contact, although he frequently blows by defenders, rendering it unnecessary. He is also a stout permitter defender, and draws comparisons to Rebel great Matthew Murrell.
White's versatility has made him one of the most sought-after players in the portal, and for good reason.
It'll be a battle for the talented North Dakote State transfer, but Beard and the Rebels remain in the mix with White now down to five schools.
