Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Predicted to Land Commitment From Prized Transfer
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are off to a hot start in the NCAA Transfer Portal after hosting a pair of priority targets to campus on Monday.
The Rebels enter a critical stretch in Oxford with the program looking to build off of an impressive 2024-25 season after reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Now, it'll be about hitting the portal with force and adding elite-level playmakers to the roster.
On Monday, Ole Miss brought in a pair of transfers with the predictions rolling in for one.
The Portal Update: Rebels Rolling on the Recruiting Trail
Monday's Visitor: Carter Welling
The Rebels are hard at work assembling their next transfer portal class with a priority target making his way to campus on Monday, according to On3 Sports.
Utah Valley forward Carter Welling arrived in Oxford to check in with the Rebels.
The rising junior from Draper, Utah is listed at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds. Welling started off his career at UC Irvine prior to transferring to Utah Valley this past offseason.
Welling appeared in 32 of the Wolverines' games this past season, averaging 13.1 points per game, and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor.
Welling helped the Wolverines to a 25-9 record, and a regular-season WAC championship.
Utah Valley would fall to Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament Championship Game 89-82, losing out on the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines would make the NIT however, being selected to play in the San Francisco Region. From there, they would fall to top-seeded San Francisco in the first round 79-70.
Welling primarily plays in the paint, but can also bring the ball up and run the offense. He is a relentless rebounder, leading Utah Valley in rebounds per game this past season.
The talented forward boasts impressive strength and quickness, often powering through defenders while driving to the basket, or just flat out-maneuvering defenders.
Welling can shoot the ball well, shooting 35.3 percent from behind the arc on the season. He shot a career-high 75 percent from three-point range in the Wolverines loss to San Francisco, further showcasing his versatility.
The New Prediction: Rebels Trending
Ole Miss has become a school heavily involved in Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs, according to multiple reports.
Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists before his 2024-25 season came to a close after eight games. The electrifying guard suffered a season-ending hip injury in December.
After a two-year stint with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Isaacs entered the portal last offseason before signing with Creighton.
Now, he's re-entered the portal in search of his third school. Isaacs should have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he qualifies for a medical redshirt from the 2024-25 season.
On3 Sports has logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for his services over multiple powerhouse programs.
But it didn't stop there after 247Sports placed one as welll. The Rebels remain in pole position to land the Creighton guard.
Beard and the Rebels will be losing multiple key contributors this offseason with Isaacs quickly becoming a player that can pick up where Ole Miss left off this season.
