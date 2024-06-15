Could Ole Miss Flip 2025 Four-Star QB Deuce Knight From Notre Dame?
OXFORD, Miss. -- 2025 four-star quarterback Deuce Knight has been committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since September of 2023, but is a flip to the Ole Miss Rebels on the horizon?
Per On3, The Lucedale, Miss., native is rated as the No. 7 overall quarterback and the No. 3 recruit in Mississippi in the 2025 recruitment cycle. Knight is a consensus four-star recruit across all services, and some even have him rated as the No. 1 quarterback in 2025. Ole Miss' 2025 class is beginning to take shape and is already being filled with some of the best talent the Magnolia State has to offer. A 247Sports recruiting analyst recently explained that Ole Miss is pushing heavily to add Knight to a class that continues to climb in the rankings.
"There is absolutely smoke to Ole Miss and Deuce Knight; there is no question about it," Tom Loy said. "Notre Dame's got some competition to keep [Knight] in the fold. He is an elite talent from Mississippi, essentially in the backyard [of] the Rebels, and they have a vacancy at quarterback in 2025, and he is the guy.
"It is all about Deuce Knight for Ole Miss."
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are rightfully enamored by the elite dual-threat prospect. In the recent OT7 Championships, Knight got the opportunity to show off his skills with other recruits in his class and impressed teams and experts alike.
"Deuce Knight was outstanding at the OT7," Loy said. "He was your alpha dog, I think he was a no-brainer for everyone in attendance."
With how college football recruitment works nowadays, it would not be completely out of left field to see Knight flip his commitment, despite being pledged to Notre Dame for nearly a year now. Ole Miss may appear to be an appealing option for Knight, but Loy is not sold on a flip just yet.
"Knight will eventually take a visit to Ole Miss - it will probably take place sometime this fall," Loy said. "But in the end, I do see him sticking with Notre Dame. I think he's got a tremendous relationship with Marcus Freeman. Strong ties there, it's not going to be easy to flip him. But there's something special there in his mind between him and Ole Miss - it's always going to be in his heart."
A flip may not be on the horizon, but Ole Miss will be a team to keep an eye on regarding Knight's recruitment.