Coveted Ole Miss Football Target, No. 5 DL in America Visiting the Rebels for Camp
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive linemam Deuce Geralds is in Oxford to check in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for Day 1 of Spring Camp.
Geralds, the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in America, is a Top-100 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools pushing for his services.
The offer list for the Peach State native attains the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and LSU, among others, with the youngster recently checking in with the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Geralds has multiple visits lined up as it currently stands this spring with the Rebels quickly looking to make noise in his recruitment.
Following a spring stint of unofficial visits, Geralds will line up an official visit schedule with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get one of their own as they turn up the heat for his services.
LSU and Ohio State remain a pair of schools that are pushing all the right buttons.
Now, he's in Oxford checking out the scenes of the Ole Miss campus while taking in Day 1 of spring practice for Kiffin's Rebels.
Ole Miss has a foot on the gas for multiple defensive line prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a top target right down the road...
The Target to Know: JaReylan McCoy - EDGE
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has locked in five official visits for the summer as he begins evaluating the contenders in his recruitment.
McCoy, the No. 7 overall player in Mississippi, recently backed off of a commitment to the LSU Tigers after remaining committed to the program for roughly 30 days.
After pledging to Brian Kelly's program over the USC Trojans and Tennessee Volunteers at the time, McCoy is back on the market with a myriad of schools in his ear.
That includes Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
The Top-100 recruit recently wrapped up an impressive junior campaign in 2024 where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
McCoy is a player multiple programs continue turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
Since the season's end, there have been a flurry of schools entering the mix with Ole Miss and LSU becoming two contenders, despite recently backing off of his pledge to the Tigers.
During the final weekend of January, McCoy took a trip over to Oxford for a visit with Kiffin and Co. despite remaining committed to the LSU Tigers at the time. It was one of two trips he took to visit with the Rebels prior to the NCAA Dead Period.
But he's keeping his options open despite the Ole Miss Rebels quickly becoming a school of interest.
McCoy is set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas while also setting an unofficial visit schedule for the spring.
He has wrapped up trips with at LSU [March 7], Florida [March 13] and Miami [March 15] with a trio of unofficial visits left to Ole Miss on March 22, Texas on March 29 and Texas A&M on April 5.
What does McCoy's official visit look like for the summer?
He's locked in an official visit consisting of:
- Auburn Tigers [May 16]
- Florida Gators [May 30]
- Ole Miss Rebels [June 6]
- Texas Longhorns [June 13]
- LSU Tigers [June 20]
