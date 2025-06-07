Coveted Ole Miss Football Target Takes Official Visit to Big Ten Program
Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason as he navigates a critical recruitment process.
Miret, a Top-50 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, earned an offer from Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January with the staff making the call.
Once an offer was in hand, it was important for Miret to make his way up to Oxford for a chance to check out the scenes of the Southeastern Conference program.
From there, he made the trip up to the Magnolia State this spring for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and Co.
Now, after checking in with Ole Miss, he's ready for his official visits with a commitment date locked in for June 25, according to Rivals.
Ole Miss will get Miret back to Oxford for an official visit during the weekend of June 13-15, sources tell Ole Miss On SI.
But he also has other official visits on the table with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Miami Hurricanes.
Miret is currently in Lincoln (Neb.) for an official visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and will be in Coral Gables for an official visit during the weekend of June 20 to round out his process.
Georgia Tech will also receive a visit, Rivals reported recently.
Kiffin and Co. will battle down the stretch for the highly-touted Sunshine State native, but will have to fend off a slew of schools with a commitment date now set for June 25.
Ole Miss is currently hosting one of the top defensive linemen in America this weekend with the Rebels' recruitment push intensifying.
The Visitor: DL Deuce Geralds
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will return to Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on a multi-day stay.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has cruised up the rankings during his prep career with a myriad of programs extending offers his way.
That includes Kiffin and the Rebels as the staff intensifies its push for the touted Peach State product this offseason.
Geralds has also earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.
Now, he's beginning to identify the contenders in his process with Geralds locking in four official visits for the summer.
Geralds made his way to Baton Rouge last weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers to begin his official visit process.
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at Geralds where he'll make his way to Oxford for an official visit to the Magnolia State this weekend.
It's a critical visit for the program as Ole Miss looks to reconstruct the defensive line for the future with Geralds becoming a priority.
Following the trips to LSU and Ole Miss, Geralds will visit the Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Ohio State Buckeyes [June 20].
The defending National Champion Buckeyes remain heavy-hitters in his process with the program now slated to get the final official visit of the summer from Geralds.
