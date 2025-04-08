Coveted Ole Miss Football Target Visits Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of Suwanee (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds as his recruitment process ramps up this spring.
Geralds, the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in America, is a Top-100 prospect in America with a myriad of schools battling for his services.
The offer list for the Peach State native attains the likes of Florida State, Ohio State and LSU, among others, with the youngster recently checking in with the Rebels in Oxford.
Geralds has multiple visits lined up as it currently stands this spring with the Rebels quickly looking to make noise in his recruitment.
Following a spring stint of unofficial visits, Geralds will line up an official visit schedule with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get one of their own as they turn up the heat for his services.
LSU and Ohio State remain a pair of schools that are pushing all the right buttons.
Now, he's taken the trip to Tallahassee after checking out the scenes of the Florida State's campus while taking in Spring Camp with Mike Novell's program.
Ole Miss has a foot on the gas for multiple defensive line prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a top target right down the road...
The Prediction: Ole Miss Trending for a Quarterback
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth continues working through a critical offseason as his recruitment process ramps up this spring.
Duckworth, the No. 6 rated quarterback in America, backed off of a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks last summer with multiple Power Four programs entering the mix in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder led his prep squad to a state title in 2024 after putting together an impressive season on the gridiron.
Duckworth tossed for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air while also tallying 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games.
He’s now accumulated over 6,400 total yards and 80 touchdowns across 30 games in three seasons for Jackson, according to On3 Sports.
After a season that put the "Who's Who" of college football on notice; the coveted signal-caller has begun lining up a visit schedule.
Duckworth has set up four official visits for the summer, he told On3 Sports in March.
The visit schedule consists of trips to Georgia (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Florida State (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20) where he will take multi-day stays.
But the Rebels are quickly separating themselves from the pack for Duckworth after last month's unofficial visit, according to On3 Sports.
Duckworth is the clearly the Rebels' "No. 1 priority" with the Ole Miss program trending for his services.
“There are some other schools I am looking at, but Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida State are the main schools I am focused on right now,” Duckworth told On3’s Chad Simmons last month.
“All of those are talking to me a lot, they want me to visit in the spring and I am planning to take official visits to all four.”
Now, On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has logged a prediction in favor of Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landing a commitment from Duckworth.
Is there a timeline in place for Duckworth as he begins narrowing in on the contenders in his recruitment process?
“If I am ready to commit before the season, I want to, but if not, I will wait,” Duckworth said. “What’s important to me is the atmosphere at the school, the way the coaches treat me, how the offensive is and the background of the coaches and their development.”
Kiffin and Co. will continue chipping away at the prized signal-caller with the Rebels quickly picking up steam in his recruitment process.
