Decision Day: Elite OL Set to Choose Between Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina
Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair will reveal a college decision on Wednesday with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels set to have a hat on the table.
Blair, the No. 22 rated offensive tackle in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sought-after prospect with the Rebels firmly in the mix.
Kiffin and Co. continue pushing all the right buttons for the coveted target with "Decision Day" approaching on Wednesday.
“They’re up there right now. I’m a big relationship guy so the relationship I have with coach Garrison and James and then the offense that Lane Kiffin runs (stands out),” Blair told Rivals after his Ole Miss OV.
“We don’t talk every single day, but when we do talk, it’s very personal, not just like generic talk.”
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has received significant SEC interest with a myriad of programs set to battle it out with Ole Miss.
Blair recently revealed his three finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks.
It's a list consisting of multiple heavy-hitters as the Rebels look to position themselves as decision time nears.
The hometown Tennessee Volunteers will be a team to monitor in his process, but Kiffin and the Rebels remain in the mix.
“In-state four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair has shot up the board,” Rivals wrote on July 9. “South Carolina and Ole Miss have done a good job there but the Vols’ pitch to stay in-state has been enticing.”
According to On3 Sports, Blair sees the "player-first" approach from the Ole Miss staff as a positive piece the their recruiting pitch.
Now, Blair is set to reveal a commitment decision on Wednesday, July 16 as he narrows his focus to the three schools with a decision just hours away.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.