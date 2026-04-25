Elite LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks Target Raves About Ole Miss Football Amid Recent Visit

Collierville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. made his way to Oxford this week for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the coaching staff.

Walden checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in America with programs galore battling for his services as he enjoys a strong rise this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder out of Tennessee put his name on the map after a strong sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense - also adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.

Walden has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Indiana Hoosiers, among others, as his rise continues.

Had a great time in the sip🦈!!! pic.twitter.com/bp7bI41YCV — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) April 25, 2026

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are swinging for the fences here - hosting Walden this week as Golding and Co. emerge as finalists for the elite athlete.

"Talented perimeter playmaker that has opinions split on where the ceiling is highest: wide receiver or defensive back. Checks box after box with his long frame, track speed, NFL bloodlines and monster three-phase production. Pairs impressive instincts with excellent short-area quickness and high-end ball skills ... on both sides of the ball," 247Sports wrote.

"Tightly-wound and ready to pounce as a defender, which leads to plays in coverage (totaled 24 pass breakups across sophomore and junior seasons). Can get vertical and run underneath deep shots on offense, but also turn short passes into chunk plays with his vision, agility and acceleration. Must improve play strength and physicality in the coming years to reach full potential, but has a chance to be an impact player on either side of the ball for a College Football Playoff contender."

Ole Miss will be battling the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish after revealing his Top-10 on April 6.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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