Elite Ole Miss Football Target Includes Lane Kiffin's Rebels Among Final Schools
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star defensive back Cortez Redding continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Peach State following a standout junior campaign.
Redding, a Top-15 safety in America, has received offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels heavily in the mix.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder recently trimmed his list with Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, Indiana, Miami, Auburn, Florida State and North Carolina State rounding out his Top-8 schools.
Redding has also locked in official visits with multiple schools in his final group; including trips to see the Miami Hurricanes (May 30), North Carolina State Wolfpack (June 6) and Ole Miss Rebels (June 13), according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin and Co. will get the final official visit as it currently stands, but Redding could also add a final visit during the weekend of June 20 prior to the NCAA Dead Period going into effect in July.
Which school is beginning to make noise in his recruitment? Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes.
“I love the school and I have loved the school for the longest time,” Redding told On3’s Chad Simmons. "I used to watch all the Ray Lewis and Sean Taylor videos.
"They came by my school multiple times and they have been showing interest for a very long time. I love they always have been honest with me and I feel like it’s a great city to go to school in and grow in.”
What's Redding look for when it comes to the school of his choice? The chance to see the field early and growth as a man off the field as well, he revealed in an interview with On3 Sports.
“I want to go where I can play and get my feet wet early for a coaching staff that develops my body and mind for the next level. Then I want a school that prepares me for life after football and teaches me about manhood, my future with a wife, kids and things like that. Those are the main four things I look for in a school.”
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will continue their pursuit for one of the top talents in the Peach State as his recruitment ramps up this offseason.
Redding will take multiple visits this offseason with the Rebels certainly in the mix as a "contender" for his services.
