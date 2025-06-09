Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target Cancels Final Visit, Nearing Decision 'Soon'
Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo continues navigating a critical stretch in his recruitment process with a myriad of official visits under his belt.
Ojo, the No. 1 rated offensive tackle and a Top-5 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has seen the "Who's Who" of college football enter the mix for his services.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels getting in on the action.
The 6-foot-7, 294-pound Lone Star State stud took an official visit to Oxford in April for a multi-day stay with the Ole Miss staff.
He soaked in the scenes of Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. emerging as contenders in his process.
But Ojo has officially visited multiple schools this summer as his process ramps up.
The five-star prospect officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes and Texas Tech Red Raiders in April prior to visits with the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes in May.
Fast forward to this past weekend and Ojo took a multi-day stay with the Michigan Wolverines with the program sitting high on his list.
He will officially visit the Texas Longhorns this upcoming weekend for a trip to Austin (Tex.) alongside Steve Sarkisian and Co.
The initial plan for Ojo was to round out his official visits with a trip to Norman (Okla.) during the weekend of June 20-22, but that trip is now off the schedule.
Ojo will take one final visit to Texas this weekend and has canceled his trip to Oklahoma.
From there, a decision will be made.
He has Ole Miss, Michigan, Texas and Florida, among others, as contenders for his services.
It's a busy stretch ahead for Ojo and his camp heading into the remainder of June, but Ole Miss and other programs will be battling against Texas as they set the pace in his recruitment.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-15 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with multiple priority prospects set to officially visit the Magnolia State this month.
On3 Sports' Take: “Developmental offensive tackle with the frame, length, and physicality to develop into a top prospect at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 275 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Has a lean, long frame and should be able to add considerable mass once in a college strength program.
"Pairs his long arms with outstanding hand strength to stun defenders on contact. Punch is palpable, both on film and in the camp setting. Latches onto defensive linemen and manipulates them to his will. Plays with a nasty edge, working to finish blocks. Flashes dominance as a run blocker.
"Play strength, length, and solid athleticism point to upside in pass protection. Showed considerable growth in his game from his sophomore to junior seasons. Will need to improve his lower body flexibility as he can play high and displays some hip stiffness.”
