Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Coveted Texas Longhorns Cornerback Target

McKinney (Tex.) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo remains one of the most coveted defensive backs in the Lone Star State with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels fighting for his services.

Mayo checks in as a Top-25 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment after revealing his finalists last month.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Lone Star State prospect trimmed his list of over 20 scholarship offers to five schools with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies making the cut.

But it hasn't kept Ole Miss from turning up the heat this offseason with the coaching staff piquing his interest amid a strong push. The Rebels are firmly in the mix here alongside his other finalists.

2027 four-star CB Taelyn Mayo is visiting Ole Miss twice in the coming months and explains why the Rebels remain in mix.



Ole Miss didn’t initially make the five-team cut last month, but the race for one of Texas’ best corners is now up to six. https://t.co/KlovDaui1U — Tyler Komis (@TylerKomis) March 10, 2026

According to Rivals, "Taelyn Mayo has rare size for the corner position, pushing 6-foot-3. The talented junior is rated the No. 133 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. His recruitment could develop in to a classic Texas- Oklahoma battle."

Ole Miss has piqued his interest with the defensive scheme Golding has pieced together over the years.

“They’ve taken the time to learn about me personally and my goals, and shown how I could fit into their system,” Mayo told Rivals. “Their effort to build a relationship and include me in their plans makes me feel valued and like an important part of their future, showing genuine interest in my development as a player and a person.

“The coaches offered personalized feedback after watching my film and discussed how I would fit into their system.”

Now, with a spring visit schedule locked in, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to get a crack at the talented defensive back with multiple trips on the docket locked in.

Courtesy of Taelyn Mayo via X.

As it stands, Mayo's spring schedule includes LSU (March 28), Texas A&M (April 2), Florida State (April 7) and Texas (April 11), with an official visit to LSU coming May 29-1, according to Rivals.

“Being coached by an experienced coaching staff that can improve my technique, game IQ, and athleticism … that kind of attention can really help me reach my potential.”

Now, all eyes remain on the Rebels as the program surges for the Texas defensive back this offseason.

