Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target Felix Ojo Commits to Texas Tech on Massive Deal
Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has committed to Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Ojo, the No. 3 rated offensive tackle in America, and a Top-5 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football across his prep career.
That included Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels getting in on the action during his process.
The 6-foot-7, 294-pound Lone Star State stud took an official visit to Oxford in April for a multi-day stay with the Ole Miss staff.
He soaked in the scenes of Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. emerging as contender in his process.
But Ojo officially visited multiple schools this summer as his process ramped up and the contenders stood out.
The five-star prospect officially visited the Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes and Texas Tech Red Raiders in April prior to visits with the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes in May.
Ojo also officially visited the Texas Longhorns this summer with the program emerging as the favorite in his process.
But the Texas Tech Red Raiders came in down the stretch with an offer that Ojo could not refuse.
According to ESPN, Ojo has agreed to a fully guaranteed three-year, $5.1 million deal with Texas Tech.
He will receive a significant portion of the program's revenue share as the new era of college football continues taking over.
Ojo is a program-changing prospect with the Red Raiders investing in the consensus five-star prospect with a significant contract.
On3 Sports' Take: “Developmental offensive tackle with the frame, length, and physicality to develop into a top prospect at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 275 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Has a lean, long frame and should be able to add considerable mass once in a college strength program.
"Pairs his long arms with outstanding hand strength to stun defenders on contact. Punch is palpable, both on film and in the camp setting. Latches onto defensive linemen and manipulates them to his will. Plays with a nasty edge, working to finish blocks. Flashes dominance as a run blocker.
"Play strength, length, and solid athleticism point to upside in pass protection. Showed considerable growth in his game from his sophomore to junior seasons. Will need to improve his lower body flexibility as he can play high and displays some hip stiffness.”
