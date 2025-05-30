Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target, No. 1 Tight End Reveals Commitment Decision
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman took an official visit to Ole Miss in May with Lane Kiffin and Co. impressing the talented West Coast star.
Bowman, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and has made the decision to skip his junior campaign.
After making the move to reclassify, Bowman remains a Top-25 prospect in America and the most sought-after tight end on the market.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has multiple schools in his ear with the Rebels joined by the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns, among several others.
Ole Miss became the first program to officially offer Bowman a scholarship during his freshman campaign on the West coast and have since been on his radar after the Rebels earned an official.
Now, Bowman has quickly shutdown his process ahead of a critical offseason in his recruitment with official visits set.
The five-star tight end will remain in California for his college career after verbally committing to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans on Friday.
What will the California native provide the USC Trojans? On3 Sports National Scout Cody Bellaire chimed in.
“Mark Bowman was the most consistent tight end threat throughout the OT7 Championship. He was constantly moving the chains and made the occasional strong-handed dunk on top of a defender in the end zone that made the highlight reel as well.
"His frame, twitchy movements and route-running are impressive for a 2027 prospect. Bowman’s skill set allowed him to work himself open both underneath and up the seam. If Vance Spafford was covered, Bowman was the next man up. He stepped up his game in a big way this weekend and made his presence felt throughout the OT7 Championship.” – National Scout Cody Bellaire
Pair of Coveted Tight End Targets Officially Visiting Ole Miss:
No. 1: Carson Sneed: Four-Star TE
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed is set to make his way to Oxford this weekend to begin an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford in March for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the Rebels continue pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
He's officially visited the North Carolina Tar Heels already with Ole Miss locking in the second visit of his process.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
JC Anderson: Four-Star TE
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson remains a prospect on Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar heading into a busy summer stretch.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others, battling for his services this offseason.
Kiffin and Co. are set to receive an official visit from Anderson during the weekend of May 30-June 1 as his recruiting process ramps up.
North Carolina and Auburn are also on the official visit schedule for the summer as they turn up the heat for his services.
