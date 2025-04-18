Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target, Top-Five Prospect in America to Visit the Rebels
Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Ojo, the No. 2 rated offensive tackle and Top-10 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has lined up multiple visits for this offseason.
That includes a trip to Oxford to check in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ojo will be take a multi-day trip to Ole Miss for an official visit this weekend where he will be in from April 18-20.
He is set to visit with four other schools including new SEC rivals Texas from June 13-15, Oklahoma from June 20-22, as well as the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes from May 30-June 1. From there, he'll head to Michigan from June 6-8, according to On3 Sports.
He's coming out off Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield (Tex.) where he is listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds; giving him an elite frame heading into his senior campaign.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program is scorching hot on the recruiting trail after landing a commitment from coveted Texas quarterback Rees Wise earlier this week.
The Latest Pledge: Lone Star State QB Shuts It Down
Austin (Tex.) Westlake three-star quarterback Rees Wise has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Wise, who wrapped up a weekend trip to Oxford on Sunday, verbally pledges to Kiffin's program after a successful stay in the Magnolia State.
“I started off with a list of Top 10 schools, really had no clue about these schools, did some research on all of them and kind of got down to a Top 3 and Ole Miss was on it. Started to fall in love before I even got there,” Wise told On3.
“First visit was absolutely amazing. Coach (Alex) Brown moved there while I was making the list and now he’s a coach there. It just became my dream school once I visited.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Texas native comes in as a Top-50 signal-caller in America with Ole Miss sticking out early in his process.
With the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack, last weekend's visit to Oxford was the cherry on top to get Ole Miss over the hump in his process.
“I absolutely loved it,” Wise told On3 Sports. “Same as last time. It was perfect. Visited in the fall so I didn’t get to see it at its full potential, but the spring, came up and the campus was amazing.
"I kept comparing it to the Masters, that’s how pretty it was. All the flowers and trees, stuff like that. Got to meet a lot more coaches than last time. Really enjoyed that. Staff was amazing. Got to talk to Kiffin a little bit. I just really loved the staff and everything about it. Really cool for me.”
