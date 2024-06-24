Five-Star WR Jerome Myles Decommits From Ole Miss
Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles announced his decommitment from the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday after originally pledging to Lane Kiffin's team on April 28.
Myles is entering his senior season at Corner Canyon High School (Utah), the former home of current Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. He posted his decommitment announcement on social media on Monday afternoon, one that you can view here.
"First, I would like to thank God for the position He has put me in," Myles said in his statement. "Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone in my corner for their support. I would like to thank Ole Miss and Coach [George] McDonald for the time and effort they put into recruiting me and welcoming me with open arms.
"However, after much consideration, I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Ole Miss [sic] and will be reopening my recruitment."
This announcement comes on the heels of a visit he made to the in-state Utah Utes earlier this month. The receiver recently earned his fifth star from 247Sports, and he spoke with Ole Miss On SI last month about what led him to commit to the Rebels prior to his senior campaign.
"Their wide receiver development was definitely what attracted me at first," Myles said. "Then, when I went on my official visit, the community and staff were amazing. Felt like home."
According to On3's recruiting prediction machine, the in-state Utes have an 89.1 percent chance at landing Myles' talents, and that would serve a blow to the current standing of the Rebels' 2025 class. Ole Miss now has 11 commitments in this cycle after Myles' announcement.