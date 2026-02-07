Florida Gators Enter Race for Coveted Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers Receiver Target

Collierville (Tenn.) athlete Tae Walden Jr. is in the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple new offers from Southeastern Conference programs rolling in.

Walden Jr. checks in as a Top-25 athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering the race for his services after a strong junior campaign - including Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Indiana Hoosiers, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Walden put his name on the map after a strong sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense - while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.

Then, heading into his junior campaign, the versatile prospect solidified his status as an SEC talent with more offers rolling in.

Fast forward to this weekend and a familiar foe entered the mix after Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators extended a scholarship his way.

Ole Miss continues their pursuit and remain a school to keep tabs despite a myriad of Southeastern Conference schools now entering the race this offseason.

Walden made his way back to Oxford for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against LSU where he soaked in the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Then, just days later, an offer came in from Golding and Co.

Fast forward to last month and the Ole Miss coaching staff - headlined by Golding - made their way up to Tennessee last week for an in-person visit with Walden as the Rebels put their foot on the gas.

In what became a critical stretch for Walden as schools continued checking in with him during the live recruitment period, the Tennessee two-way weapon continues blowing up.

Now, all eyes are on the four-star with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to make an impact in his process with a visit this offseason.

