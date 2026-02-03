Ole Miss Football Emerges as Potential Destination for Michigan Wolverines WR Target

Collierville (Tenn.) wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. received a visit from Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff last week as the program continues its pursuit of the dynamic pass-catcher.

Walden Jr. checks in as a Top-25 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering the race for his services after a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Indiana Hoosiers, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Walden put his name on the map after a strong sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense - while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.

Then, heading into his junior campaign, the versatile prospect solidified his status as an SEC talent with more offers rolling in.

Walden was back in Oxford for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against LSU where he soaked in the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Then, just days later, an offer came in from Golding and Co.

The Ole Miss coaching staff - headlined by Golding - made their way up to Tennessee last week for an in-person visit with Walden as the Rebels put their foot on the gas.

Appreciate @CoachGolding @drm_12 @CoachSchoonie For stopping by to see me during contact period last month! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/c9YsanIRal — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) February 3, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the mix for Walden despite coaching changes occurring in the Magnolia State as the coveted pass-catcher develops a relationship with the new-look offensive staff in the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss, Auburn, and Missouri remain three SEC schools that are emerging as teams to watch in Walden's process as he becomes a hot commodity.

Golding and Co. continue battling for the top prospects in America with the 2027 Recruiting Cycle set to be a pivotal class for the future of the program under new leadership following Lane Kiffin's departure to Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers shot-caller.

