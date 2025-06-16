Florida Offensive Lineman Commits to Ole Miss Football, Shuts Down Recruitment
Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels following an official visit to Oxford this past weekend, he revealed via social media.
Miret, a Top-50 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, earned an offer from Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in January with the staff making the call.
Once an offer was in hand, Ole Miss immediately piqued Miret's interest where he ultimately took an unofficial visit to the Magnolia State during the program's Spring Camp.
Then came the official visit to Oxford this past weekend where Miret was once again blown away by the Rebels following a multi-day stay.
“Overall, I was extremely impressed with Ole Miss’s official visit,” Miret told On3 on Sunday. “What stood out to me was how superior their offensive staff was as far as their resumes and NFL experience.”
Miret spent time with Kiffin, offensive line coach John Garrison and multiple staff members during his time on campus where they laid the foundation.
The connection between Miret and Kiffin is what stood out where he ultimately felt comfortable enough to pull the trigger.
“Coach Kiffin was excited to have me on campus and would love for me to be part of the team,” Miret said. “Not only did I grow my relationship with coach Garrison, but I also got to further my relationship with the assistant o-line coaches as well. It was also great to spend time with Coach (Kevin) Smith.”
Now, the Top-50 offensive lineman in America is Oxford bound after committing to the Rebels on Monday.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.