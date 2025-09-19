Florida State Seminoles Hosting Flip Target, Ole Miss Football Commit in Week 4
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May after an unofficial visit to Oxford.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Mississippi native had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Kiffin and Co. ultimately that won out down the stretch.
“The way that they treat my family like they’d treat their family,” Yates told On3. “Also, they made sure I’m good on everything that I need.”
Yates, a Top-10 running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, took a visit to Oxford in May with the program sealing the deal from there.
“My Ole Miss visit was great,” Yates said. “I liked their players, the way their scheme is. The offensive scheme that they run. The brotherhood that they have. Basically, it’s a great place to be. They’re my No. 1 pick right now.”
Across his junior campaign in 2024, Yates rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Yates believes Ole Miss understands the best ways to utilize his skill set once he makes his way to the next level in 2026.
“They will show me how they use me out of the backfield,” Yates said. “Coach Smith is a great coach. He’s going to keep it real with you. He’s not just an ordinary coach to say something to make you feel good about yourself.”
But Yates is also keeping his options open ahead of the Early Signing Period.
According to 247Sports, Yates will hit the road to Tallahassee (Fla.) this weekend for an unofficial visit with Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles.
The top-ranked pledge in the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class, Yates is the crown jewel with Kiffin and the coaching staff keeping a foot on the gas to receive his signature in December.
But it's set to be a battle with Florida State and other programs keeping in-contact.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with the program eyeing multiple flip targets down the stretch leading int the Early Signing Period.
