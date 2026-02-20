Georgia Bulldogs Dish Out Offer to Fast-Rising Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target

Mobile (Ala.) Saraland three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts continues to blossom into one of America's fastest-rising signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple new offers rolling in this offseason.

Roberts checks in as the No. 21 rated quarterback with a myriad of scholarships coming in as of late as Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the mix for the coveted passer.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Alabama has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his rise continues.

The Saraland (Ala.) quarterback is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign where Roberts passed for nearly 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 21 additional scores on the ground.

In what became a dominant season for the talented dual-threat quarterback, Roberts quickly emerged as an SEC caliber prospect with multiple new offers rolling in.

Following his junior campaign, Roberts then trimmed his list of contenders with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

But there's a new school in the race after Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs made the call on Thursday with a scholarship now on the table.

Now, as Roberts navigates his recruitment, the coveted passer will have options galore to choose from with offers rolling in for the prospect 247Sports labels a game-changer.

"Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs. Spent sophomore season working behind Texas signee KJ Lacey before taking over for taking one of the Yellowhammer State’s top prep programs as a junior and posting a 13-1 record.

"Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle.

"Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t. Must soak up coaching and keep evolving as a passer, but hard to knock the results thus far as he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes in 16 varsity starts."

Ole Miss continues the program's pursuit, but it remains an uphill climb with the Oklahoma Sooners appearing to be the favorites amid a chaotic offseason for the fast-rising signal-caller.

