Ole Miss Football Building Early Momentum for Fast-Rising Prospect With SEC Interest

Knoxville (Tenn.) three-star safety Brooks Johnston continues his ascension this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keeping tabs on the coveted defensive back.

Johnston checks in as a Top-25 rated safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Southeastern Conference schools galore fighting for his commitment as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of Tennessee has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among several others, amid his strong rise.

But Golding and Co. are looking to build momentum here after extending a recent offer to Johnston this offseason.

Now, the talented defender has locked in an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff as the program looks to build momentum across a major stretch.

Ole Miss has brought in multiple unofficial visitors this spring with the coaching staff identifying prospects in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.

The Recent Visitor to Know: Montre Jackson

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson soaked in the scenes of Oxford this past weekend for a multi-day stay alongside Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

Jackson has ascended into one of America's top defensive backs where he checks in as a Top-20 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - as contenders quickly skyrocket up the list in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, with visits now locked in.

Now, a trip to Oxford is in the rearview mirror where the Lone Star State defensive back made his way to the Magnolia State on Friday to soak in the scenes of Spring Camp.

Ole Miss is in the midst of a pivotal stretch on the recruiting scene where this weekend will once again present a golden opportunity for priority targets to make their way to Oxford for visits with the coaching staff.

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