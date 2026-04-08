Insider Reveals Nation's No. 4 Quarterback, Ole Miss Commit Being Pursued By Indiana
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Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason with programs galore eyeing a flip of the Ole Miss Rebels commit.
Croucher checks in as a top-five signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Ole Miss holding the verbal commitment after he went public with a decision last fall.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has earned offers from the "Who's Who" of powerhouse programs across America, but it's Pete Golding and Co. that hold the pledge where the Rebels will now look to fight off multiple programs for his signature in December.
The Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers, and Kentucky Wildcats are three schools keeping close tabs on Croucher as his navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.
Evaluators are salivating over the potential of Croucher amid a major offseason in his development.
"At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.
"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.
"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."
Now, according to 247Sports' Tom Loy, all focus is on the likes of Indiana and Kentucky this offseason with the defending National Champion Hoosiers pushing for his services.
But Ole Miss holds the commitment with Golding and Co. looking to fight off multiple schools with Croucher raving about the Rebels.
"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them," Croucher said.
"They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20