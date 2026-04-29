Georgia Football Loses Commitment From Impressive Safety, Ole Miss Football Target

Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse has reopened his recruitment process after backing off of a commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Outhouse checks in as the No. 15 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has been wined and dined by multiple top programs in America across his time on the prep scene.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Lone Star State has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others.

Outhouse emerged as a national recruit across the 2024 season where he posted 44 tackles and six interceptions as a sophomore in Texas with Smart and the Bulldogs emerging as a school to watch.

From there, the four-star defensive back - who has thrived as both a safety and cornerback - leveled up as a junior with the top programs in America battling for his pledge.

That included Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program hosting Outhouse on a visit to Oxford last fall amid a significant push for the talented defender.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jerry Outhouse has Decommitted from Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Fort Worth, TX had been Committed to the Bulldogs since March 6th



He currently holds a total of 43 offershttps://t.co/4hbdusCw0j pic.twitter.com/OeEqVehExj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

Outhouse then committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on March 6 after going public with a decision over Ole Miss and other top programs.

“They send people to the league,” Outhouse told Rivals on his commitment day. “So that’s why that’s where I’m trying to go one day. That’s the goal…It just shows me a lot what they’re producing and how they’re developing the kids that they’re putting into the program or that they’re bringing into the program.

"What they’re doing and how they’re helping them bring down their times, getting bigger, faster and stronger is impressive… The atmosphere really is like that. That place is crazy. There’s just something about it. I can just see myself playing there.”

Now, he's back on the market after reopening his process. Can the Ole Miss Rebels make a late surge here for the talented Lone Star State defeneder? Time will tell, but it's no secret Golding and Co. were in pursuit prior to Outhouse's Georgia pledge.

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