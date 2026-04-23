Ole Miss Football's Top-Ranked Commitment Makes Major Move Amid Recent Flip Buzz

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher will be back in Oxford this weekend on an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program looks to silence recent "flip buzz" on the recruiting trail.

Croucher checks in as the No. 4 rated signal-caller in America and has cruised up the rankings as of late where he now sits as a Top-50 overall recruit in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Ole Miss landed a verbal commitment from Croucher last fall after a successful visit to Oxford - electing to pop and go public with a decision to join the 2027 class where he now sits as a headliner.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them," Croucher said.

"They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

But it hasn't stopped schools across America from eyeing Croucher's services with the Indiana Hoosiers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, battling for his commitment.

Back in Oxford this weekend for my OV!!!! pic.twitter.com/UkzPepvx6x — Keegan Croucher (@KeeganCroucher) April 23, 2026

Croucher has exploded on the recruiting scene as of late with evaluators salivating at the potential he has at the next level.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals' Scouting Report sayd.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

Now, Croucher will be back in Oxford this weekend on a multi-day stay where Ole Miss will look to further solidify his commitment amid a pivotal offseaon stretch.

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