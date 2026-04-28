Ole Miss Football Emerging as Threat For Coveted Wide Receiver Trending to Notre Dame

Garnet Valley (Penn.) Malvern Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper was back in Oxford this past weekend on a multi-day stay with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the staff.

Cooper has surged up the rankings this offseason where he now checks in as a Top-25 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as programs across America fight for his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder out of Pennsylvania has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Cooper has quickly seen contenders emerge - including multiple powerhouse programs - after visits with Ole Miss and other schools as they push for his services.

Cooper is coming off of a junior season where he hauled in 44 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns - emerging as a target to know in the Northeast where he sits as the No. 2 rated wideout in the state.

Courtesy of Cade Cooper via X.

Ole Miss is a school that's in the race, a source tells Ole Miss Rebels On SI, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish emerging as legit contenders here.

"Cooper is another Keystone State receiver being courted by the Big Ten and Notre Dame. So far this year he’s taken visits to see the Irish, as well as Penn State, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Cooper’s recruitment is another that will continue to take off as he gears up for his senior season," Rivals wrote.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have pushed for multiple pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where Cooper was joined by one of Florida's top wide receivers this past weekend in Oxford, Elias Pearl, as the program pushes.

"Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what as the deepest position group at the event. Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point," Rivals wrote of the fast-rising wideout.

"Pearl also strung together some of the more dominant 1-on-1’s we saw from any pass-catcher on the day. He shook a defensive back out of his shoes with a nasty out-and-up for an easy touchdown and later scored on a vertical route during the best-on-best period at the end of the camp. Pearl is a smooth, natural mover with a high level of coordination and route-running ability."

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.