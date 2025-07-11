Highly-Touted Linebacker Set to Choose Between Ole Miss, Colorado and Florida State
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes and Florida State Seminoles on July 12 as his recruiting process winds down.
Colton, one of the top available linebackers in America, narrowed his focus to the trio of top schools this summer following a string of official visits.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder out of the Sunshine State has reeled in a myriad of offers, but it's the Rebels, Buffaloes and Seminoles that are standing out down the stretch.
Colton evaluated his three contenders prior to next week's commitment date.
On Ole Miss: "(Defensive coordinator and assistant) coach Pete (Golding) came from Alabama so he knows what he is doing. He has national championships under his belt. (Assistant head) coach Jake Schoonover keeps in contact, just like Coach Hart, but he is also sending me reels to improve my game."
On Colorado: "Everything was great on my visit. All three of those visits were great, and that's why it is a hard decision. Coach Hart is a great man, I am not going to lie. He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in the most, making sure I am good, making sure my family is straight."
On Florida State: "(Special teams coordinator and linebackers) coach (John) Papuchis is just a great guy, just like the rest of them. I have heard he put some guys in the league before, including . He did everything I want to do."
With a decision inching closer, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the mix with Colton set to decide between the trio of programs on July 12.
