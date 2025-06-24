Highly-Touted Ole Miss Football Target Receives Prediction to Land With Michigan
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools with a commitment date locked in for this summer.
Barney, one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has received significant interest as of late after an impressive junior campaign.
The Top-20 cornerback in America has earned offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, during his process.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue swinging for the fences for the highly-touted prospect out of the Peach State after getting him over to campus for a midweek official visit.
Barney was back in Oxford last week for an official with the Rebels after spending a few days in the The 'Sip.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder made his way to the Magnolia State for a visit with the program where he had the opportunity to check-in with Lane Kiffin, the coaching staff and more where Ole Miss is looking to chip away.
Barney worked through a photoshoot, one-on-one time with the Ole Miss staff and more during his trip to Oxford.
The Rebels will be battling multiple heavy-hitters with Penn State, Texas A&M and Alabama swinging for the fences, but the program remains in the mix following an official visit to campus.
According to On3 Sports, the Ole Miss Rebels are now "a factor" in Barney's process as it ramps up this summer.
But one school is separating themselves from the pack: Michigan.
The Wolverines have received a prediction from 247Sports' Sam Webb this week with a commitment timeline in mind.
The prized defensive back will pledge to the program of his choice this summer as he settles in on his contenders following multiple official visits.
“After the visits, by July 5, I will know where I want to go,” Barney told On3 Sports. “I am looking for a school that will develop me and a good culture to be in.
"A place where I can get my name out fast is important too, and the perfect fit and comfort for my family and me are other things I want in a school.”
Ole Miss will continue intensifying their push for the coveted Peach State prospect this offseason while battling multiple big-time schools..
