The National Signing Day Recap: Which Prospects Pete Golding, Ole Miss Rebels Signed
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss football welcomed 17 new high school prospects on Wednesday's early signing day, giving the Rebels a top-25 class, per ESPN.
Ole Miss finishes the day ranked No. 24 in the ESPN class rankings for 2026, and not far off in either the Rivals (No. 26) or 247Sports (No. 32) rankings as well.
All told, Ole Miss currently has six four-star prospects in its 2026 signing class – including two unanimous ones in defensive end Landon Barnes (Baton Rouge, La.) and running back Damarius Yates (DeKalb, Miss.).
The Rebels, on Wednesday, added five players ranked within the ESPN300, four on the defensive side of the ball: Yates (No. 121), linebacker Ja'Michael Garrett (No. 174; Baton Rouge, La.), cornerback Dorian Barney (No. 175; Carrollton, Ga.), Barnes (No. 266) and safety Craig Tutt (No. 286; Christiana, Tenn.).
2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County
