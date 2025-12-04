The National Signing Day Recap: Which Prospects Pete Golding, Ole Miss Rebels Signed

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss football welcomed 17 new high school prospects on Wednesday's early signing day, giving the Rebels a top-25 class, per ESPN.

Ole Miss finishes the day ranked No. 24 in the ESPN class rankings for 2026, and not far off in either the Rivals (No. 26) or 247Sports (No. 32) rankings as well.

All told, Ole Miss currently has six four-star prospects in its 2026 signing class – including two unanimous ones in defensive end Landon Barnes (Baton Rouge, La.) and running back Damarius Yates (DeKalb, Miss.).

The Rebels, on Wednesday, added five players ranked within the ESPN300, four on the defensive side of the ball: Yates (No. 121), linebacker Ja'Michael Garrett (No. 174; Baton Rouge, La.), cornerback Dorian Barney (No. 175; Carrollton, Ga.), Barnes (No. 266) and safety Craig Tutt (No. 286; Christiana, Tenn.).

Courtesy of Landon Barnes' Instagram.

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County

