Ole Miss’ Secondary Could Surprise the SEC This Season

The Ole Miss Rebels are taking the field, but most national attention is on other defenses or on a few offensive Rebels who catch the eye based on their previous statistics.

With Pete Golding taking over as head coach, defensive expectations increased tenfold; that is why the players the Rebels obtained by staying, transferring, or entering the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium are crucial to the performance the Ole Miss defense will display.

Returners

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Antonio Kite lines up during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With another rebuilding season, the Rebels have strong returners, such as Antonio Kite and Jaylon Braxton at cornerback.

Kite came in junior year after spending previous seasons at Alabama and, most recently, Auburn. He is stepping into a veteran leadership role, setting an example for younger defensive backs while maintaining a consistent level of performance.

He completed his 2025 season with 34 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, nine assists, and five passes defended.

Braxton had competitive statistics with 24 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, and 10 assists. He completed an interception and three passes defended. He is a critical piece of the cornerback room, bringing valuable playoff experience and familiarity with the defensive sets to the starting lineup.

Transfers

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero in action against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to standout returners, Ole Miss is pulling in elite transfers from schools across the nation, specifically within the SEC.

Joenel Aguero is a transfer from Georgia, bringing one of the SEC’s strongest talents to the Rebels’ secondary. Last season, he finished with 39 tackles, 23 of which were solo, 16 assisted tackles, and one interception to conclude his season for the Bulldogs.

Jalyn Crawford also came in from SEC opponent Auburn, adding length, speed, and versatility that appeared in 11 games for the Tigers, starting in 10. He can hold up in coverage, allowing the Rebels to add extra pressure without constantly relying on safety help.

The Rebels blended experienced transfers with the contributors for last season, creating competition in the backfield rather than simply filling gaps left by last season’s team.

The depth found within the roster will be crucial in an SEC schedule where teams routinely rotate multiple players on the field. The portal additions also bring in a sense of athleticism that the Rebels haven’t always had.

Incoming

LSU Tigers running back Spencer Ware carries the ball beside Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Charles Sawyer during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dorian Barney might be the most important name on this list. Coming from Carrollton, Georgia, Golding has praised him during spring training for his impressive physical development and immediate progress.

Barney is currently competing for a few starting moments against Kite. In the battle of talent, experience will take a back seat, but the depth of the roster is exceeding expectations placed on the program.

Nationally, Ole Miss’ defense is not receiving the same press as other teams like Georgia, Texas, or Alabama. If the secondary immediately shows the strength they know they have, national attention will prompt a swift change.

Talent alone will not determine whether the Rebels can house the best players; they must create turnovers and make informed decisions. Ole Miss can shift the narrative and produce one of the most well-rounded teams in the country, but it starts with the secondary.

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