Ole Miss Football Football Enters Race for Dynamic Notre Dame Fighting Irish Target

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jailen Hill has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in America with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels closely monitoring the talented prospect.

Hill checks in as a Top-25 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs surging in his recruitment this offseason following a strong junior campaign on the West Coast.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his time on the high school scene.

Now, add Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels to the scholarship count after the coaching staff made the call this past weekend to the dynamic defensive back surging on the recruiting trail.

"Hill is one of the more versatile defensive backs out West and could end up at corner or safety in college. He has tremendous length at 6-2 and a 78” wingspan and can smother opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage and down the field in coverage," 247Sports wrote.

"He has a corner skill set but has the range to play safety and athletically, that might be his best college position. He’s not a super twitchy athlete right now in terms of change of direction and long speed and that’s another reason we think safety could be his ultimate meal ticket. Saying that, he has two more years to continue to develop athletically and it won’t surprise us at all if he can stay at corner."

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are battling Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers - according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine - as the two leaders in Hill's recruitment, but the Ole Miss Rebels are now in the mix here.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes remain on the California prospect's process with Golding and Co. now looking to make a late push for the talented defender in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft

Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: