No. 1 Prospect in Mississippi Reveals LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks Emerging as Contenders

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff are looking to build a wall around the Magnolia State this offseason with multiple priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

In what has become a strong list of prospects in Mississippi heading into the rising-senior class, Golding and Co. have seen critical targets emerge this offseason.

But none are as highly-touted as Jackson (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss where his recruitment has exploded as of late.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has emerged as a Top-35 prospect in America with offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, across his prep career.

The No. 1 overall prospect in Mississippi is navigating a busy visit schedule where he was most recently in Baton Rouge this past weekend on an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

"So far I've been to Ole Miss, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami - I was at LSU [Saturday] - and I'm going to Kentucky," Moss told the UC Report last weekend.

"I prioritize stability within the staff. There's instances where a kid signs and that coach gets fired or that particular coach may leave - that's hard to adjust.

5-star Caden Moss offers an update on his recruitment at UA Next in New Orleans @Caden__moss



He’s prioritizing stability, life after football, and the people as he continues to take official visits #UANext pic.twitter.com/H6jxe21hzC — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 29, 2026

"The next I'll say is life after football. Football isn't guaranteed... What's next for me? What's going to be set in line so I can be successful after I'm done playing?"

Ole Miss has become a legit contender in the recruitment of Moss, but there remains heavy-hitters in the race as his process picks up this offseason with programs galore fighting for his commitment.

The No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in America has visited the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes this offseason as he works through his recruitment with all programs putting a foot on the gas.

Now, fot the Ole Miss Rebels, the hometown program will look to remain firmly in the mix amid a pivotal stretch for the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State.

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