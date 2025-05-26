Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Extend Offer to Coveted California Defensive Lineman
Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista defensive lineman Dakota Dickson continues his rise in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple premier programs getting in the mix.
Dickson, a Top-100 defensive lineman in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers this offseason as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The SMU Mustangs, Arizona State Sun Devils, California Golden Bears and Kansas State Wildcats are among the schools to offer, but the Ole Miss Rebels have now entered the race.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff extended a scholarship to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound California native on Sunday with the Rebels looking to get in the mix.
Ole Miss is the first SEC program to dish out an offer to the talented West Coast stud.
Dickson has checked in with multiple Power Four programs including Arizona State and Washington this offseason as he works through his recruitment process.
For Kiffin and Co., the summer months will be a stretch where the program looks to intensify their push for the fast-rising defensive lineman.
Ole Miss is looking to retool the defensive line in Oxford with the program firmly in the mix for an in-state star.
Meet the Priority Target: Kiffin Looking to Make a Statement
Picayune (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple programs battling for his services.
Wilson, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, is high on the Rebels with the program turning up the heat down the stretch in his recruitment.
He's visited Oxford on multiple occasions and has Ole Miss among the top schools contending heading into the summer months.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound rising senior has an offer list with the "Who's Who" on it, but it's the Rebels joining the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Auburn as the programs battling it out.
Now, Wilson has trimmed his list to five schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators.
The Magnolia State product has the Rebels alongside multiple heavy-hitters down the stretch with Lane Kiffin and Co. looking to keep the Mississippi native home.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.