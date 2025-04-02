Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Named 'Contenders' for Prized Four-Star Wide Receiver
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as his recruitment process ramps up.
Barber, a Top-50 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has checked in with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, over the last few weeks of spring.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama has a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it's the Rebels beginning to make noise.
Kiffin and Co. have been labeled as "contenders" for the talented wide receiver alongside Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes, according to On3 Sports.
Barber has reeled in several offers as of late with Southeastern Conference programs remaining in his ear, but it's the Rebels that are becoming serious threats down the stretch.
Ole Miss will look to get Barber back to Oxford this summer for an official visit as his recruitment process takes off.
The Rebels are hot on the recruiting scene after picking up a pair of pledges in March, but the program continues looking to add to the foundation set.
Along with Barber, Ole Miss is emerging as a team to know in the recruitment of an elite 2026 safety out of Georgia.
The Target to Know: Cortez Redding
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star defensive back Cortez Redding was back in Oxford last weekend for an unofficial visit to check out Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Redding, a Top-15 safety in America, has received offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with Kiffin's Rebels heavily in the mix.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder recently trimmed his list with Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, Indiana, Miami, Auburn, Florida State and North Carolina State rounding out his Top-8 schools.
Redding has also locked in official visits with multiple schools in his final group; including trips to see the Miami Hurricanes (May 30), North Carolina State Wolfpack (June 6) and Ole Miss Rebels (June 13), according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin and Co. will get the final official visit as it currently stands, but Redding could also add a final visit during the weekend of June 20 prior to the NCAA Dead Period going into effect in July.
