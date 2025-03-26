Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Set to Host Coveted SEC Commit for Official Visit
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed is fresh off of a visit to Oxford last weekend where he had the opportunity to meet with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford last weekend for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the program continues pushing all the right buttons.
Now, just days later, he's set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
Ole Miss continues moving the needle with multiple priority targets, including a quarterback at the top of their Big Board.
Landon Duckworth: Coveted Quarterback Target
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for his services.
Duckworth, the No. 6 rated quarterback in America, backed off of a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks last summer with his recruiting process quickly ramping up across the last few months.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder led his prep squad to a state title in 2024 after putting together an impressive season on the gridiron.
Duckworth tossed for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air while also tallying 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games.
He’s now accumulated over 6,400 total yards and 80 touchdowns across 30 games in three seasons for Jackson, according to On3 Sports.
After a season that put the "Who's Who" of college football on notice; the coveted signal-caller has begun lining up a visit schedule.
Duckworth has set up four official visits for the summer, he told On3 Sports in March.
The visit schedule consists of trips to Georgia (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Florida State (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20) where he will take multi-day stays.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will get the final crack at Duckworth with the program landing his last official visit.
“There are some other schools I am looking at, but Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida State are the main schools I am focused on right now,” Duckworth told On3’s Chad Simmons last month. “All of those are talking to me a lot, they want me to visit in the spring and I am planning to take official visits to all four.”
Is there a timeline in place for Duckworth as he begins narrowing in on the contenders in his recruitment process?
“If I am ready to commit before the season, I want to, but if not, I will wait,” Duckworth said. “What’s important to me is the atmosphere at the school, the way the coaches treat me, how the offensive is and the background of the coaches and their development.”
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to separate themselves from the pack for the prized quarterback, according to On3 Sports. Kiffin's crew currently sits in 'a strong position' forr the priority target.
Kiffin and the Rebels have begun locking in both official and unofficial visitors this offseason with the program looking to build on the current 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss holds commitments from a pair of rising seniors as it currently stands in three-star wide receiver, Jameson Powell, and three-star athlete, Zion Legree.
Now, it's about stacking more talent during the offseason with a myriad of visitors expected in town over the next few months.
