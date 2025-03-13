Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Set to Host Elite Quarterback for Unofficial Visit
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar remains a signal-caller firmly on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar backed off of a commitment to Rugers in October with a myriad of Power Four programs getting in the mix for his services rather quickly.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has now lined up three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels set to get Sidwar on campus next week. He'll be in Oxford on March 18th for an unofficial, according to On3 Sports.
The four-star quarterback has also set visits to Missouri [March 20] and Syracuse [March 26] where he will drop in for Spring Camp practices.
Kiffin and Co. remain on the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Sidwar emerging as a player firmly on the program's radar.
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, the Pennsylvania native has become a coveted target on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Now, he's one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects yet to be committed to a program as it currently stands.
Sidwar has Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he will be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
The Rebels will look to make an impression next week when the prized prospect is in Oxford with multiple programs looking to battle against the Syracuse program that is viewed as the "favorite" currently.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will begin Spring Camp next week with the program set to debut a new-look roster in Oxford after retooling the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.