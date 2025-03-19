Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Set to Host Elite Offensive Lineman for Official Visit
Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth made the decision to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle recently with his process ramping up in a big way this offseason.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of the Magnolia State has recevied offers from a myriad of schools including the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles, among others.
Now, after expediting his recruitment process following the decision to reclassify up a year, Ainsworth is beginning to lock in an official visit schedule.
The sought-after offensive tackle has set an official visit to Lane Kiffin's program from June 20-22 with the Rebels preparing to roll out the red carpet for the priority target.
He's heard from the "Who's Who" on the recruiting scene with the Ole Miss Rebels beginning to standout during his process.
It's the home-state school, and now with an official visit set in stone, the program will continue making Ainsworth feel like a priority.
The Rebels opened Spring Camp on Tuesday with multiple key 2026 targets in attendance to soak in the scenes of Oxford.
One Priority Target: Coveted Quarterback Gavin Sidwar
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar remains a signal-caller firmly on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Sidwar backed off of a commitment to Rugers in October with a myriad of Power Four programs getting in the mix for his services rather quickly.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has now lined up three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels getting him on campus for Tuesday's practice.
The four-star quarterback has also set visits to Missouri [March 20] and Syracuse [March 26] where he will drop in for Spring Camp practices.
Kiffin and Co. remain on the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Sidwar emerging as a player firmly on the program's radar.
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, the Pennsylvania native has become a coveted target on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Now, he's one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects yet to be committed to a program as it currently stands.
Sidwar has Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he will be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
