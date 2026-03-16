LSU Tigers Receive Prediction To Land Commitment From Prized Ole Miss Football Target

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has contenders emerging in his recruitment process with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remaining in pursuit of the Bayou State offensive weapon.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services as Ole Miss looks to make a statement in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder emerged as a national recruit in football across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season, but it didn't stop there.

Now, after another dominant junior season in 2025, Hudson has programs fighting for his commitment with the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, fighting for the dynamic pass-catcher.

"Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size," 247Sports wrote.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads."

As the offseason rolls on, there are two schools that appear to be separating from the pack for the Ole Miss Rebels target: LSU and Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have locked in a visit with Hudson where he is expected to be in Lincoln (Neb.) on March 28 for a visit with Matt Rhule and Co. as the program makes its push, but LSU is also surging.

A prediction has now been logged by Rivals' Shea Dixon for the LSU Tigers to earn his commitment when it's all said and done:

The Ole Miss Rebels hosted Hudson on an unofficial visit to Oxford last offseason where he dropped in for a quick visit with the program as the staff got face time with the Louisiana five-star.

Now, with the offseason in full swing, Golding and Co. will look to make up ground for the dynamic tight end with the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers building momentum.

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