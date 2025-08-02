LSU Tigers Trending for Highly-Touted Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks Target
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will reveal a commitment decision on Saturday, August 2 with five schools set to have hats on the table.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes as he winds down his recruitment process.
For Ole Miss, the legacy factor is key with Geralds' father suiting up for the Rebels in his day, but the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Pete Golding have played a pivotal role in the program remaining in the mix.
Ole Miss hosted Geralds on an official visit to Oxford (Miss.) this summer with Lane Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet for the Peach State prospect.
Now, with "Decision Day" arriving, one program is emerging as a threat to land the commitment from Geralds: LSU.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are firmly in the race with the Southeastern Conference rival beginning to separate from the pack down the stretch.
LSU hosted Geralds on an official visit this summer with the program emerging as a true contender alongside Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.
Heading into Saturday's decision, the buzz surrounded Lanning's program with the Ducks viewed as the frontrunner, but down the stretch, the LSU Tigers intensified their pursuit.
Now, with hours until a commitment decision, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as they look to secure a pledge from the Ole Miss legacy.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.