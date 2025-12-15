Meet The Signee: Ole Miss Football Flips Louisiana Wide Receiver From SEC Rival

Tullos (La.) Tioga High three-star wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. officially flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels during the Early Signing Period this month.

Johnson, a Top-10 wideout in Louisiana, emerged as a priority prospect for the Bayou Bengals, but began evaluating other options amid a coaching change in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder received a scholarship from the Ole Miss Rebels on Dec. 1 and wasted no time in making the move to join the 2026 Recruiting Class - ultimately signing just days later.

Johnson quickly pounced on the opportunity and flipped his commitment to suit up for the Ole Miss program where he became the first pledge of the "Pete Golding Era" after being elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach.

As a senior, Johnson hauled in 61 receptions for 1,350 yards and 16 touchdowns where he comes in as a Top-10 wide receiver in Louisiana - and Top-100 overall wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

It's no secret that Louisiana routinely has superstar wideouts with Ole Miss dipping into the Bayou State with an opportunity to land one of their own.

Johnson joins a talented wide receiver haul in the 2026 Signing Class where he sits alongside the No. 3 pass-catcher in America.

The Signee to Know: WR Jase Mathews

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels last Friday after signing with the hometown program.

Mathews, No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to Auburn in August after the Tigers beat out Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services following summer official visits.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals last week.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and recruiting guru Donte Moncrief stepped up to the plate in order to successfully flip the coveted wideout - who hauled in 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State is one that evaluators are salivating over despite suffering an ACL tear during his senior campaign in 2025.

"Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting," Rivals wrote. "Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

"Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands."

Now, Mathews and Johnson headline the pair of wideouts to sign with the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Class.

