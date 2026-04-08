Michigan Wolverines Target, Coveted Safety Raves About Ole Miss Football Visit

Carmel (Ind.) three-star safety Drake Coellner made his way to Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the staff intensifies its pursuit.

Coellner checks in as a Top-25 rated safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in this offseason amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Indiana has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, Purdue Boilermakers, Oregon Ducks, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among several others, amid his meteoric rise.

But Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff continue making their presence felt in his recruitment with a recent visit to the Magnolia State for a check-in.

Coellner arrived in Oxford last Friday where he soaked in the scenes of campus with an opportunity to check out Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the coaching staff rolled out the red carpet.

The fast-rising recruit that has quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene then took to social media to rave about his time on campus:

Coellner has seen schools intensify their pursuits - including Ole Miss - following a strong sophomore campaign in 2025 after logging 72 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three total touchdowns.

Coellner has also taken unofficial trips to Ohio State (March 12), Vanderbilt (March 19), Michigan (March 28), and Florida (April 4) with Purdue (April 11), Indiana (April 18) and Wisconsin (April 21) also on the docket for this offseason.

Now, with an unofficial trip to Oxford this past weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels continue their pursuit for the top prospects in America as Golding and Co. cotninue a pivotal offseason in the Magnolia State.

"We're doing all of those things that affect winning and losing," Golding said on Tuesday following Spring Camp in the Manning Center. "And all of the things that I think have no impact on winning or losing or developing young me, we're not going to do."

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