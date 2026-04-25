Nation's No. 4 Rated Running Back, Ole Miss Football Target Commits to SEC Rival

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook has revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision on Saturday afternoon.

Johnson-Cook has blossomed into one of the top prospects in America with the Ole Miss Rebels emerging as finalists for the Illinois native alongside Miami, LSU, Kentucky, and Auburn.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder will now take his talents to The Plains with the Auburn Tigers securing his commitment on Saturday in what became a storyline on the recruiting scene.

The Miami Hurricanes appeared positioned to land Johnson-Cook's pledge earlier this week, but a late surge from Alex Golesh and Co. set the tone - with Auburn now adding the coveted offensive weapon.

“Coach AG is genuine and down to earth,” Johnson-Cook told Rivals. “I rock with him a lot. He is installing a good culture. I can sense a good coach when I get around one and I feel like he will definitely take Auburn to the playoffs.

“What he did at USF scoring all those points against top-ranked teams, and he did all that without the same resources that he will have at Auburn. I feel like with the resources he has at Auburn, he will have a national championship team one day.”

BREAKING: Elite 2027 RB Myson Johnson-Cook has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 225 RB from East St. Louis, IL chose the Tigers over Miami and LSU



“WDE, Let’s bring the standard back to Auburn 🦅”https://t.co/oxtxxwYl95 pic.twitter.com/ZpgJmD52As — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels emerged as legit contenders in this one after landing as a finalist alongside Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, and Miami, but it's Auburn that ultimately opened up the checkbooks with relationships also paving the way.

“That was my first trip ever to Auburn and it was amazing,” Johnson-Cook told Rivals of his January visit to Auburn. “I didn’t know much about Auburn. I know they have Cam Newton, Bo Jackson and I know the fans go wild.

"The state does not have a professional team, so you’re either for Auburn or Alabama. So, I’m glad I went because I learned about the coaches and the culture. The new coaching staff from USF really stood out to me. The offense stood out to me.”

More Ole Miss News:

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Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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